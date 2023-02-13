UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils 18 Bids To Smuggle 11,358 Flour Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Admin foils 18 bids to smuggle 11,358 flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled 18 bids to smuggle 11,358 wheat flour, 200 fine flour (Maida) and 200 'chokar atta' bags, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad, Saddar Wah and Mandra police in Potohar Divison conducted raids and rounded up accused namely Umar Akhtar, Arshad, Ismail, Nazir, Syed Zain, Syed Rahat, Muhammad Nabi, Ajmal Khan and others on recovery of 11,358 wheat flour, 200 fine flour and 200 'chokar atta' bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

The spokesman said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

