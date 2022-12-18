Admin foils 19 bids to smuggle wheat flour; recovers 6962 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 19 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 6962 bags during the current month.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi district police conducted raids and rounded up 19 drivers on recovery of 6962 wheat and flour bags during December.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of the Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

