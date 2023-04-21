Admin foils 62 bids to smuggle 871 tonnes wheat, 183 tonnes flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 62 bids to smuggle 871 tonnes wheat and 183 tonnes flour during the last two days, said a district administration spokesman.

He informed the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi district police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 62 drivers on recovery of wheat and flour being smuggled out of Rawalpindi division.

He informed that 16 FIRs had also been lodged against the accused.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad police in their ongoing operation against wheat and flour smugglers managed to foil seven bids here on Thursday night.

According to a police spokesman, Police recovered 93 tonnes flour and 3750 flour bags while seven accused namely Mumtaz, Afzal, Zohaib, Roshan Muhammad, Nadeem, Ghulam Nabi and Usman were sent behind the bars.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

395