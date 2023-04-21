UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils 62 Bids To Smuggle 871 Tonnes Wheat, 183 Tonnes Flour

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Admin foils 62 bids to smuggle 871 tonnes wheat, 183 tonnes flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled 62 bids to smuggle 871 tonnes wheat and 183 tonnes flour during the last two days, said a district administration spokesman.

He informed the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi district police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 62 drivers on recovery of wheat and flour being smuggled out of Rawalpindi division.

He informed that 16 FIRs had also been lodged against the accused.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad police in their ongoing operation against wheat and flour smugglers managed to foil seven bids here on Thursday night.

According to a police spokesman, Police recovered 93 tonnes flour and 3750 flour bags while seven accused namely Mumtaz, Afzal, Zohaib, Roshan Muhammad, Nadeem, Ghulam Nabi and Usman were sent behind the bars.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

395

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at ..

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

53 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

53 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

53 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.