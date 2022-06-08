Admin foils bid to smuggle wheat flour; confiscates two trucks loaded with flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and impounded two trucks loaded with flour being illegally shipped out of the division.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned intercepted two trucks transporting atta without valid permit at M1 check post and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that the authorities concerned of Food Department Rawalpindi had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq during a visit had also inspected the picket set up by the Food Department at M1 Motorway and directed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had instructed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

He said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling. A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department were managing to control wheat smuggling.

