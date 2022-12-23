Admin foils five bids to smuggle 2850 wheat, flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling five bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 2850 bags here on Friday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five drivers namely Rohullah, Naeem, Hussain, Ishaq, Bahadur and recovered 2850 wheat and flour bags.

Superintendent of Police said, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.

The spokesman said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.