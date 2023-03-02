Admin foils four bids to smuggle 2400 flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Thursday foiled four bids to smuggle 2400 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers namely Ramazan, Wazirzada, Iqbal, and Asad and recovered 2400 flour bags from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, several bids were foiled during last four days and teams recovered thousands wheat, flour and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of arrested accused.