Admin Foils Nine Bids To Smuggle 3787 Wheat, Flour Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Admin foils nine bids to smuggle 3787 wheat, flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling nine bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 3787 bags here during the last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine drivers namely Rohullah, Naeem, Hussain, Ishaq, Bahadur, Umair, Imtiaz, Rashid and Arif and recovered 3787 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

The Superintendent of Police said strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.

The spokesman said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

/395

