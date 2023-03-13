UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils Seven Bids To Smuggle 2108 Wheat, Flour Bags

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Admin foils seven bids to smuggle 2108 wheat, flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Monday foiled seven bids to smuggle 2108 wheat, flour and 15 maida bags besides recovering 23 tons wheat.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven drivers namely Abdul Wahab, Waseem, Ilyas, Abdul Wahid, Amir, Hamid and Kashif and recovered 23 tons wheat, 2108 wheat, flour and 15 maida bags from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat and flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, dozens of bids were foiled during the last 10 days and teams recovered thousands wheat, flour and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of the arrested accused.

