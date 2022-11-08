Admin foils seven bids to smuggle wheat, flour; recovers over 1800 bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled seven bids to smuggle wheat and flour by seizing over 1800 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated seven vehicles loaded with over 1800 wheat and flour bags.

He informed that police arrested seven drivers namely Bilal, Kashmir Khan, Rafil, Sher Alam, Naseer, and others for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat and flour smuggling.