Admin Foils Six Bids To Smuggle 2240 Wheat, Flour Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling six bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 2240 bags here on Thursday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division, the police conducted raids and rounded up six drivers namely Aqafullah, Abid, Abdul Rehman, Nosherwan, Shafique and Gohar Khan recovered 2240 wheat and flour bags.

Superintendent of Police said, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.

The spokesman said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

