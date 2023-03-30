UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils Three Bids To Smuggle 2850 Flour, Fine Flour Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Thursday foiled three bids to smuggle 2850 flour and fine flour (maida) bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Mandra police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Ali Saqib, Asadullah and Safian and recovered 2850 flour and fine flour bags from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle flour and fine flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, dozens of bids were foiled during last week and teams recovered thousands wheat, flour and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of arrested accused.

