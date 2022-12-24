Admin foils three bids to smuggle 837 flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling three bids to smuggle flour and fine flour seized 837 bags here on Saturday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Umair, Imtiaz and Rashid and recovered 837 flour and fine flour bags.

Superintendent of Police said, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.

The spokesman said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.