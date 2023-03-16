UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils Two Bids To Smuggle 1390 Flour Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Thursday foiled two bids to smuggle 1390 flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Moaz Ahmed and Siyad on recovery of 1390 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, dozens of bids were foiled during the last 10 days and teams recovered thousands of wheat, flour and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of the arrested accused.

