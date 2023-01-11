UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils Two Bids To Smuggle 694 Wheat, Flour Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Admin foils two bids to smuggle 694 wheat, flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 694 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Gohar Mehmood and Ilyas for carrying 594 wheat and 100 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

32 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

35 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.