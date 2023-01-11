Admin foils two bids to smuggle 694 wheat, flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 694 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Gohar Mehmood and Ilyas for carrying 594 wheat and 100 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.