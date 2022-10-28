UrduPoint.com

Admin Foils Two Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 1,623 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the Food Department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated two vehicles loaded with 963 flour and 660 wheat bags.

He informed that police arrested two drivers namely Irfan and Ishaq for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat and flour smuggling.

