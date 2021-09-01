Admin for providing relief to citizens at doorsteps: DC

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said that the district administration was striving to provide relief to the citizens by addressing their issues at their doorsteps

Addressing the participants of Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held here at Tehsil Office Raja Bazaar he said that the district administration was holding Khidmat Kutcheries on the first day of every month, on the directives of the Punjab government.

The officers of revenue department remained present under one roof to serve the citizens and ensure timely solution of their problems, he added.

The DC also listened to the complaints of the people and directed the authorities to resolve their problems as soon as possible.

Muhammad Ali directed the field officers and land record officers to ensure timely resolution of the complaints as unnecessary delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner (City) Waqas Sikandari, Sub-Registrar Zulqarnain Abbas, and land record officers including Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Gurdawar and Patwaris were present while a large number of citizens also attended the Kutchery.

On this occasion, about 143 complaints related to income certificate, issuance of Fard, registration, death, examination record, issuance of domicile and accuracy of Names were lodged by the applicants. After a detailed investigation, the DC issued orders to the officers concerned.

While issuing instructions, he said that all the departments including Revenue should formulate Standard Operating Procedures so that public grievances could be resolved immediately.

He said that the administration was trying to save precious time of the citizens and solve their problems at their doorsteps. It is important for the officers concerned to discharge their duties in a professional and responsible manner to provide the citizens with all possible guidance, he added.

