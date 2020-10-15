Admin holds open court for resolving problems of women

The district administration on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to address problems being faced by womenfolk in the area

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to address problems being faced by womenfolk in the area.

The open court supervised by Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khatak was held in Dargai where Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Wahidullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Musawar Khan besides other relevant officials and a number of women were also present.

During the course of open court, women from different union councils raised several issues faced by womenfolk in their respective areas.

The participants demanded reconstruction of Government Girls Primary school No 1 Skhakot which is now in shabby condition. They also called for improving drainage system in Skhakot and building of boundary walls of Government Girls Primary School Haryanakot.

The DC said such fora were very useful and helpful in resolving problems of citizens.

He directed officials concerned to take solid prompt measures for resolving problems being faced by women.