Admin Imposes Fine Rs 300,000 Over Profiteering
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) As the final days of Ramadan begin, the district administration has intensified efforts
to control prices of essential commodities, imposing fines exceeding Rs 300,000
on violators.
The spokesperson for the district administration told media on Wednesday that under the directives
of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, assistant commissioners conducted surprise inspections
across the city to ensure compliance with official rates.
Assistant Commissioner Model Town Abdul Basit inspected various departmental stores and imposed a
Rs135,000 fine on businesses overpricing sugar. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town Umair Mehmood inspected Model Bazaar Chuhng and multiple poultry shops, penalizing two vendors for overcharging.
In Nishtar Town, several shops were fined for sugar price violations, while Assistant Commissioner Wagah Muhammad Amir inspected five stores but found no irregularities.
In Raiwind, businesses were instructed to strictly follow government-fixed prices.
Assistant Commissioner Ravi Town Tariq Shabbir checked prices at Rehri Bazaar Shahdara and imposed fines totaling Rs 35,000 on three stores. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Ali Babar Rai inspected Model Bazaar Sabzi Bazaar, confirming the availability of ample sugar supplies.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) seized six truckloads of illegal goods during anti-encroachment operations in Gulberg and Ravi Town.
The drive, supervised by Chief Officer MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia, also led to cases against three individuals for obstructing official duties and threatening staff.
