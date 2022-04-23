UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Over Rs 360,000 Fines On Profiteers; Arrests 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Rawalpindi district administration conducted 2680 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last two days and imposed Rs 360,500 fines on 382 rules violators while 12 shops were sealed besides netting 16 violators

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were conducting raids in different areas of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that the violators were being sent behind the bars.

469 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 57,000 were imposed on 22 violators while a shop was also sealed.

277 raids were conducted in Kalar Syedan and Rs 19,500 fines were imposed on the violators on 50 violations.

Similarly, operations were also conducted in Kotli Sattian, Kahuta, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams took action against the rules violators.

