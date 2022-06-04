UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Rs. 0.2 Million Fines On Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration on Saturday conducted raids in different areas of Gujar Khan and imposed fines on the rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Saturday conducted raids in different areas of Gujar Khan and imposed fines on the rules violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan carried out inspections of different stores and checked rates of essential commodities.

He imposed fines amounting to Rs. 0.2 million on the shopkeepers for overcharging and non-display of the rate lists.

The spokesman informed that the authorities concerned on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were conducting raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and hoarding.

The authorities conducted 25,346 inspections in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during May and imposed over Rs.

4 million fines on the violators.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had also directed the price control magistrates to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

162 violators were sent behind the bars during May, he added.

33 FIRs were also lodged against the violators, he said adding raids were conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had directed the officers to visit different markets on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

