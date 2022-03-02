UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Rs 131,500 Fines On 242 Profiteers; Seals 12 Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 2138 raids in seven Tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 131,500 fines on 242 shopkeepers while besides sealing 12 shops and netting six violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 2138 raids in seven Tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 131,500 fines on 242 shopkeepers while besides sealing 12 shops and netting six violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The commissioner was informed that strict action, in accordance with the law, was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and six violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 577 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 36,500 were imposed on 20 violators while two shops were sealed.

197 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 25 violators were imposed fines. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said, adding, the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

