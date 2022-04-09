UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Rs 189,000 Fines On Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1623 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 189,000 fines on shopkeepers while eight shops were sealed besides netting five violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1623 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 189,000 fines on shopkeepers while eight shops were sealed besides netting five violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and six violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that three FIRs were lodged against the violators while eight shops were sealed.

Around 368 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 49,500 were imposed on 25 violators.

Over 99 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 14 violators were imposed fines amounting to Rs 15,000.

Almost 195 raids were conducted in Kalar Syedan and admin sealed three shops while a FIR was also lodged.

Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.

