UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Rs 384,000 Fines On 162 Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Admin imposes Rs 384,000 fines on 162 profiteers

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1053 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 384,000 fines on 162 shopkeepers while 19 shops were sealed besides netting 11 violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1053 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 384,000 fines on 162 shopkeepers while 19 shops were sealed besides netting 11 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The DC was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and 12 FIRs were registered while 11 violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 196 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 12,500 were imposed on seven violators.

67 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 18 violators were imposed Rs 19,500 fines.

Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the DC said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at big general stores.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi Price Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Kallar Syedan Taxila Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Poland Now Hosting 4.4Mln Refugees From Ukraine - ..

Poland Now Hosting 4.4Mln Refugees From Ukraine - US Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars to review ar ..

Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars to review arrangements, check rates of ess ..

2 minutes ago
 Medical camp held in Speen Wam

Medical camp held in Speen Wam

2 minutes ago
 DIG terms students as country's future

DIG terms students as country's future

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Club Champions Trophy kicks off onTuesda ..

Islamabad Club Champions Trophy kicks off onTuesday

4 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmakers to Invite Nuland to Explain Biol ..

Russian Lawmakers to Invite Nuland to Explain Biolabs in Ukraine - Yarovaya

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.