Admin imposes Rs 384,000 fines on 162 profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1053 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 384,000 fines on 162 shopkeepers while 19 shops were sealed besides netting 11 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The DC was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and 12 FIRs were registered while 11 violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 196 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 12,500 were imposed on seven violators.

67 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 18 violators were imposed Rs 19,500 fines.

Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the DC said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at big general stores.