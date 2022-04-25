UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Rs 4076,000 Fines On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Admin imposes Rs 4076,000 fines on profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 30,931 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 30 days and imposed fines amounting to Rs 4076,000 on 4,374 violations while 194 shops were sealed besides netting 146 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing a meeting of price control inspection teams here on Monday checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and FIRs were being registered while the violators were being sent behind the bars.

The meeting was informed that raids were being conducted in seven tehsils of the district and fines were being imposed on the violators.

The officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars. The rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at big general stores.

The Commissioner directed the special prices magistrates to continue raids against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He instructed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cell set up in Ramazan bazaars, he said adding, the official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints against profiteering.

Efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

The special price magistrates deployed in Ramazan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district were also instructed to take action against profiteers, he said.

