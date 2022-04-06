Admin imposes Rs 411,500 fines on 270 profiteers

Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday conducted raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and hoarding and imposed Rs 41,500 fines on 270 violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday conducted raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and hoarding and imposed Rs 41,500 fines on 270 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq chairing a meeting held here Wednesday reviewed the performance of price Magistrates.

The DC was apprised that Price Magistrates conducted raids to check hoarding and profiteering in seven tehsils of the district.

A total of 1642 inspections were carried out in Rwp District during last 24 hours while 270 violations were reported and fines amounting to Rs 411,500 were imposed on the violators.

29 persons were arrested while 11 FIRs were lodged and 33 shops were sealed.

15 violations were reported during 294 inspections in Gujar Khan and the Price Magistrates imposed fines of Rs 26,000 on the violators while two shops were sealed.

154 inspections were carried out in Kahuta while Rs 2,500 fines were imposed on 24 violators.

Raids were also conducted in Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Murree, Rwp Cant, Rwp City, Rwp Saddar, Taxila and other areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against profiteers and hoarders.