Admin Imposes Rs 496,500 Fines On Profiteers In Cantt Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Admin imposes Rs 496,500 fines on profiteers in Cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The local administration of Rawalpindi on Tuesday conducted 4,622 raids in different areas of Rawalpindi Cantt and imposed Rs 496,500 fines on profiteers during last 30 days.

According to a spokesman, the authorities concerned took action in accordance with the law against 374 violations checked during raids.

He informed that 68 violators were also sent behind the bars during the period.

He said the officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars. The rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the special prices magistrates to continue raids against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action in accordance with the law without any discrimination.

The special price magistrates were also deployed in Ramazan Bazaars and instructed to take action against profiteers, he said.

395

