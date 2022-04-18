Admin imposes Rs 56,000 fines on profiteers

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 517 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 56,000 fines on 48 rules violators while five shops were sealed besides netting a violator

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 517 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 56,000 fines on 48 rules violators while five shops were sealed besides netting a violator.

According to a district administration spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and the violators were being sent behind the bars.

281 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 15,000 were imposed on the violators.

Similarly, operations were also conducted in Kotli Sattian, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams took action against the rules violators.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.