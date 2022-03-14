UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Rs 98,000 Fines On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Admin imposes Rs 98,000 fines on profiteers

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1847 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1847 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours.

The administration imposed Rs 98,000 fines on 149 shopkeepers while two shops were sealed and four violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal were conducting raids to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The spokesman informed that raids were conducted in Gular Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas and action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi Kotli Kahuta Taxila Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

19 seconds ago
 27th Int'l Poetry show to be held in Karachi on Ma ..

27th Int'l Poetry show to be held in Karachi on March 22

22 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 M ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 Mar 2022

24 seconds ago
 Sindh Agriculture University set up 'Sindh Agricul ..

Sindh Agriculture University set up 'Sindh Agriculture Science Society'

25 seconds ago
 Thundering spell of political innings about to sta ..

Thundering spell of political innings about to start: Usman Dar

4 minutes ago
 ASI commits suicide over domestic dispute

ASI commits suicide over domestic dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>