Admin Imposes Rs 984,500 Fines On 332 Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has conducted 4318 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last week and imposed Rs 984,500 fines on 332 shopkeepers while 60 shops were sealed besides netting 27 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq while chairing a meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The DC was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and FIRs were being registered while the violators were being sent behind the bars.

The meeting was informed that raids were being conducted in seven Tehsils of the district and fines were being imposed on the violators.

The officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the DC said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at big general stores.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had also directed the special prices magistrates to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers.

The Commissioner had instructed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The officers concerned were also directed to improve the facilities at Ramazan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cell set up in Ramazan bazaars, he said adding, the official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints against profiteering.

Efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

The special price magistrates deployed in Ramazan Bazaars of Rawalpindi district were also instructed to take action against profiteers, he said.

He informed that a monitoring system had also been developed to check availability and supply of essential commodities to the citizens on subsidized rates.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, spices and several other products were available at economical prices in Ramazan bazaars, he added.

