Admin imposes Rs184,000 fine on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs184,000 fine to various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the provincial capital during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of Lahore and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

So far, around 16 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered and 16 people have been arrested over profiteering and overcharging.