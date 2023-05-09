Admin imposes section 144 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration on Tuesday imposed section 144 in Rawalpindi to control the overall law and order situation.

According to a district administration spokesman, a ban on public gatherings and political activities was imposed across the city after a meeting in Punjab Home Department.

Strict legal action would be taken against violators of Section 144, he informed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that strict implementation of Section 144 would be ensured by the district administration.

Rallies, meetings and other gatherings would not be allowed and a complete ban on gatherings of more than four people would be ensured, he said adding, no one would be allowed to carry arms.