Admin Imposes Smart Lockdown In Covid-19 Hotspots To Curb Virus Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Admin imposes smart lockdown in Covid-19 hotspots to curb virus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown at various localities of the provincial metropolis from Thursday evening due to surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the administration the notification for imposing smart lockdown has been issued for Hayatabad, Cantt, warsak road, Faqirabad and Tehkal Bala areas.

It said during the smart lockdown entry and business activities in these areas would remain banned however medical stores and tandoors would be allowed to open. All types of gathering within these localities are strictly prohibited. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only. It further said that people violating the ban would face legal action.

More Stories From Pakistan

