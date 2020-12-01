UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admin Imposes Smart Lockdown In Specific Areas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Admin imposes smart lockdown in specific areas

The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in some areas of the provincial metropolis from Tuesday evening owing to a reported surge in coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in some areas of the provincial metropolis from Tuesday evening owing to a reported surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the administration the notification for imposing smart lockdown has been issued for Hayatabad University area, Jamrud Road, Cantt and areas adjacent to Qayyum Stadium.

It said during the smart lockdown entry and business activities in these areas would remain banned however medical stores and tandoors would be allowed to open.

It further said that people violating the ban would face legal action.

Related Topics

Business Road Jamrud From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden, UN Chief discuss 'strengthened' UN-US partn ..

2 minutes ago

Five food points sealed

2 minutes ago

Irfan achieves his 38th Guinness World Record

3 minutes ago

Oil prices down as OPEC postpones meetings

3 minutes ago

National COVID positivity soars at 6 percent; 2,16 ..

3 minutes ago

Construction work on extra block of CDA hospital u ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.