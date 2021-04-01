UrduPoint.com
Admin Impounds 110 PSVs; Imposes Rs 226,000 Fines On Coronavirus SOPs Violators

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Admin impounds 110 PSVs; imposes Rs 226,000 fines on coronavirus SOPs violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration including Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has conducted 134 raids at different routes and impounded 110 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 226,000 on those violated coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration had conducted a large number of raids at PSVs at different routes to check implementation of the SOPs. 110 vehicles were impounded during last seven days besides penalizing the violators with fines amounting to 226,000, he added.

He informed that RTA Rawalpindi teams had also been directed to launch an operation against PSVs and impound vehicles of the coronavirus SOPs violators.

The authority was conducting raids to ensure implementation of the SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus. RTA squads constituted to check implementation of the SOPs had accelerated their raids.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals and at various routes to facilitate the people, he added.

He said, the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

