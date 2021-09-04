UrduPoint.com

Admin Including Police Free From Political Influence: Buzdar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the administration including the police were free from political influence and independent in making decisions, contrary to the past

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the administration including the police were free from political influence and independent in making decisions, contrary to the past.

Giving such autonomy to the administration and the police was unprecedented which had never been witnessed before, he said.

The chief minister assured that he will support those officers and public servants who had the passion to serve. The police and the administration will have to perform their duties in a coordinated manner to attain good results and for the best service delivery.

He said that impartiality and following rules and regulations were the hallmarks of a good officer.

Usman Buzdar directed to ensure the provision of good services to the people as it was the time to work hard to deliver the people. He said that work with new determination and passion to make the life of the common man easier was need of the time. Those who do not perform will be held accountable, he mentioned and added no one will be allowed to create a hindrance in the public service mission.

