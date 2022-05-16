UrduPoint.com

Admin Inspects Quality, Quantity And Price Of Petrol

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Following the directive of DC Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal, all the additional assistant commissioners of the district inspected quantity, quality and prices of the petrol at various petrol pumps and presented a report to the DC office here on Monday

The DC office said no shortage of petrol was reported from any part of the district, however data of those selling petrol on prices higher than notified by the OGRA, has been compiled for action.

The stock of the petrol was also inspected in storage tanks of the stations and satisfaction was expressed on sufficient stock of the petrol in the district.

The gauges of the petrol pumps were also found up to the prescribed level, the DC office said and added that all the petrol pumps were directed to strictly avoid hoarding of the commodity.

