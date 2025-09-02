Open Menu

Admin Issues High Alert As Water Level Rises In Chenab River

September 02, 2025

The Multan district administration has issued a high alert following the rising water level in the Chenab River in order to ensure public safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Multan district administration has issued a high alert following the rising water level in the Chenab River in order to ensure public safety.

Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Karim Khan, on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas including Basti Muhammadpur Ghota, Jhoke Venus, and Shershah to review the situation in detail and the measures taken to deal with flood.

During his visit, the commissioner also inspected the Head Muhammad Wala breaching point, where he was briefed on precautionary measures being implemented to counter possible threats. He emphasized the need for timely action to ensure public safety.

To strengthen relief operations across the division, the number of flood relief camps has been increased to 90, enabling more displaced families to access essential facilities, he added.

The commissioner inspected the relief camps set up at Lakwala Bund, Hajipur, and Basti Langrial, reviewing the quality of food, medicines, and basic amenities being provided to the victims.

He stated that all relief camps were fully equipped with necessary supplies, while drone surveillance was being used to monitor houses, livestock, and other assets in vulnerable areas.

The Commissioner assured residents that comprehensive arrangements had been finalized to protect the city and that emergency response teams were fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation.

