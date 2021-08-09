UrduPoint.com

Admin Karachi Announces To Personally Visit Venues Of Muharram Processions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:58 PM

Admin Karachi announces to personally visit venues of Muharram processions

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday announced to personally visit venues of Muharram processions in Karachi in the next 10 days to review the situation and resolve the problems

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday announced to personally visit venues of Muharram processions in Karachi in the next 10 days to review the situation and resolve the problems.

The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram arrangements at the KMC headquarters here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza said that now it would be a matter of solving problems, not resources and we all have to work together not only for Muharram or Rabi-ul-Awal but also for the whole year.

On this occasion,Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG South Javed Akbar, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, Additional Commissioner Jawad Muzaffar, Deputy Commissioners of different districts, Administrators, Municipal Commissioners and representatives of Solid Waste Management board and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board were also present.

During the meeting, leaders of various organizations and organizers of Muharram processions briefed the Administrator Karachi on the problems in their areas.

Maulana Akbar Dars, Mufti Jamil Rathore, Mohammad Khalid Noor, Bilal Qadri, Younis Jafari, Shabar Raza, Mohammad Farid Qadri, Syed Sohail Raza, Sardar Hussain, Dr. Shah Ferozuddin Rahmani, Ghazanfar Hussain, Umar Khan Qadri, Shehzad Ali Rizvi, Umar Sabir, Badar Ali, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Yaqub Attari, Syed Rafi Shah, Masroor Hashmi,Imran Ahmad Salafi and others were amongst the notables who called on the Administrator.

Most of the problems raised by the delegation were related to sanitation situation, leakage from sewerage line, poor condition of roads, water shortage and malfunction of street lights Barrister Murtaza said that people of all schools of thought express their devotion during Muharram.

"Our main goal is now that we all have to work together. The unity that is seen in Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awal should be seen for the whole year. Local bodies, city administration and police department will work together and all possible facilities will be provided for processions and Majalis with assistance of all civic services providers and other bodies," he added.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, DIGs should take note of the issues raised that we have to enable the procession routes of Muharram and improve security. KMC has made its control room 1339 and it would work continuously till 10th Muharram.

The Administrator Karachi said that he would be in touch with all the scholars and organizers of the gatherings and processions regarding the arrangements for Muharram. "We will try to solve the problems together. Citizens will also help with civic bodies," he concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Shortage Police Poor Water Visit Traffic Turkish Lira Mufti All From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 1 ..

ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 100% foreign ownership

1 minute ago
 Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

3 minutes ago
 Secretary alerts health facilities as COVID-19 cas ..

Secretary alerts health facilities as COVID-19 cases surge in South Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

36 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

43 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.