Admin Karachi announces to personally visit venues of Muharram processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday announced to personally visit venues of Muharram processions in Karachi in the next 10 days to review the situation and resolve the problems.

The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram arrangements at the KMC headquarters here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza said that now it would be a matter of solving problems, not resources and we all have to work together not only for Muharram or Rabi-ul-Awal but also for the whole year.

On this occasion,Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG South Javed Akbar, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, Additional Commissioner Jawad Muzaffar, Deputy Commissioners of different districts, Administrators, Municipal Commissioners and representatives of Solid Waste Management board and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board were also present.

During the meeting, leaders of various organizations and organizers of Muharram processions briefed the Administrator Karachi on the problems in their areas.

Maulana Akbar Dars, Mufti Jamil Rathore, Mohammad Khalid Noor, Bilal Qadri, Younis Jafari, Shabar Raza, Mohammad Farid Qadri, Syed Sohail Raza, Sardar Hussain, Dr. Shah Ferozuddin Rahmani, Ghazanfar Hussain, Umar Khan Qadri, Shehzad Ali Rizvi, Umar Sabir, Badar Ali, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Yaqub Attari, Syed Rafi Shah, Masroor Hashmi,Imran Ahmad Salafi and others were amongst the notables who called on the Administrator.

Most of the problems raised by the delegation were related to sanitation situation, leakage from sewerage line, poor condition of roads, water shortage and malfunction of street lights Barrister Murtaza said that people of all schools of thought express their devotion during Muharram.

"Our main goal is now that we all have to work together. The unity that is seen in Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awal should be seen for the whole year. Local bodies, city administration and police department will work together and all possible facilities will be provided for processions and Majalis with assistance of all civic services providers and other bodies," he added.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, DIGs should take note of the issues raised that we have to enable the procession routes of Muharram and improve security. KMC has made its control room 1339 and it would work continuously till 10th Muharram.

The Administrator Karachi said that he would be in touch with all the scholars and organizers of the gatherings and processions regarding the arrangements for Muharram. "We will try to solve the problems together. Citizens will also help with civic bodies," he concluded.