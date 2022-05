Admin Karachi calls for use of Norwegian experience/expertise in urban development

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that much work could be done, especially in the areas of infrastructure, development, transport, communications and municipal services and Norwegian experience and expertise in urban development can be used

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that much work could be done, especially in the areas of infrastructure, development, transport, communications and municipal services and Norwegian experience and expertise in urban development can be used.

He said this while talking to Norwegian Ambassador Pir Albert Ilsaas at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Head office here, said a statement.

The Administrator said"There are excellent investment opportunities in Karachi. Norway's experience and expertise in the field of urban development could be utilized." He said"Karachi is the commercial hub of the country and trade of goods continues all year round at the port of Karachi." Due to being an international airport, a large number of domestic and international airlines fly and depart daily, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab briefed the Norwegian Ambassador regarding the ongoing development works in the city, improvement of infrastructure and other issues.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Norwegian Ambassador and apprised him of the historical significance of KMC Building.

Later, issues of mutual interest were discussed between the Karachi Administrator and Ambassador of Norway.

Murtaza Wahab said that Norway and Pakistan have excellent relations, adding that Norway has a special place in the Scandinavian countries and has made tremendous progress in every field.

He said that Karachi has a special place in the region due to its unique geographical importance and as a center of trade and business activities, it is of great importance to the neighboring countries.

"In view of the unique importance of Karachi, future plans are put forward in all the projects launched here," said Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The Ambassador of Norway was also accompanied by Second Secretary Political Ms. Silje Marie Andersen and Program Advisor Development Muhammad Bilal Majeed.

Ambassador of Norway Pierre Albert Ilsaas and members of his delegation thanked the Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for hospitality and expressed the hope that the present administration of Karachi would work for the betterment and development of the city.

"The citizens of Karachi will soon have better and more modern civic amenities.," they hoped.

The Ambassador described the visit to Karachi as pleasant and said that it would further strengthen the friendly relations between Norway and Pakistan and both countries will have the opportunity to benefit from each other's experiences.

On the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented a shield to the Ambassador of Norway and members of his delegation on behalf of the KMC and presented them traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi hat.