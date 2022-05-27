Admin Karachi directs officials concerned for cleaning of storm drains ahead of monsoon season

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed his sub-ordinates to clean all storm drains before the onset of monsoon season.

The Administrator while addressing a high level meeting at KMC Head Office here said "Timely drainage of rainwater should be completed. The use of plastic bags will be completely banned from June 15. The use of plastic bags made from any material will be prohibited. Exterior parts of buildings on all arteries of Karachi shall be painted and made attractive," The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Administrators, Municipal Commissioners and senior officers.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also directed to stop wall chalking and advertisements from the walls under flyovers. "Encroachments should be cleared, cable wires must be laid underground," he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that in order to deal with the monsoon rains, work should be done.

"The people need work and the main task of local bodies is to facilitate the citizens," he said, adding that KMC has started cleaning the storm drains. He directed to clear chalking points where rainwater accumulates.

He said"The use of plastic bags will be completely banned in Karachi from June 15. The use of plastic bags made from any gram and material will be completely banned." He said that manufacturers and shopkeepers of plastic bags would be fined after June 15.

The Administrator directed the Deputy Commissioners and Administrators of all the districts to have the exteriors of the buildings located on the main arteries in their respective areas painted by their owners so that they look beautiful and attractive.

He said that the exterior of these buildings which have been constructed for years, are not painted, which makes them look ugly.

He said that there was an urgent need to repair the exterior of buildings on Shahra-e-Faisal, Shahra-e-Pakistan, University Road, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shaheed Millat Road, MA Jinnah Road and II Chandragar Road.

He said that Sindh government has constructed roads and sidewalks but the beauty of highways has been affected due to bad condition of exterior of buildings and cables and wires.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed Deputy Commissioners and Administrators of all districts to play their effective role in this regard.

He said"There is a lot of wall chalking in Karachi which should be stopped immediately, adding that legal action must be taken against those who spoil the city by wall chalking." He said that those who do wall chalking related to their business should be stopped from doing so otherwise strict action should be taken against them.

The Administrator Karachi also directed to take steps to underground the wires that are visible on various roads.

"Immediate notice should be issued to these institutions to remove these cables and wires or else the local bodies will take action and remove them," the Administrator said.

He was of the view that said all the institutions should work together for the betterment, development and beautification of Karachi so that the city looks like a beautiful city.

