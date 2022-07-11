UrduPoint.com

Admin Karachi Reviews Arrangements After Torrential Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Admin Karachi reviews arrangements after torrential rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited various areas of the Metropolitan city and reviewed the arrangements after the torrential rains.

According to details here on Monday, Provincial Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other officials were accompanying him.

Administrator Karachi said that they were trying their best to deal with the situation as the Chief Minister and his team were also in the field.

"The quantum of rain has been 126 mm in certain areas of Karachi in 3 hours," he told.

"The Naalaas & drains are taking water but the process is slow. The pumping stations are also working at a packed capacity. We are trying our best to address the situation," Wahab added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also reviewed the work of Frere Nala.

The work was being done to widen the drainage flow of Frere Nalla, he informed.

