Admin Karachi visits Shri Swami Narayan Temple on Diwali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that Hindu community has an important role to play in the society of Sindh.

"We believe in Sufism and congratulate the Hindu community on Diwali and with them on the eve of their festival," the Administrator said this during a visit to the Shri Swami Narayan Temple on MA Jinnah Road here .

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented sweets and flowers to VJ Maharaj in celebration of Diwali. A large number of women and men belonging to the Hindu community were present in the temple on the occasion.

Barrister Murtuza Wahab said that the purpose of coming to the temple is to participate with Hindu community in their joy. "There is a large Hindu community in Sindh province and like the rest of the province, the Hindu community in Karachi is celebrating Diwali with traditional fervor," he added.

The Administrator said that the land of Sindh is a land of peace and love. "There are ministers belonging to the Hindu community in the Sindh cabinet. Go to Tharparkar and see where Hindus and Muslims are living with great love and affection," he said.

Barrister Murtuza Wahab said"The festival of Diwali will further promote brotherhood, adding that they are celebrating this festival with the hope that Allah Almighty will make our country, our province and our city the cradle of peace." He said that the minority community in Pakistan has equal rights and they have all the rights to practice their religious traditions freely.

The Administrator said"The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervor in the temples located in Karachi just like other parts of the country. He said that it is a festival of happiness." He said that in the past the Hindu community of Karachi has rendered immense service and built many monumental buildings in Karachi.

Barrister Murtuza Wahab said"A large number of members of the Hindu community are employed in the KMC and they work very hard and diligently.""On the occasion of Diwali, I also congratulate these employees and hope that they will continue to serve the city in the same way," he saidThe Administrator also visited Shri Swami Narayan Temple and he was briefed about ancient temple.