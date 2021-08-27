UrduPoint.com

Admin Karachi Visits Site Of Mehran Town Korangi Factory Inferno

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday while visiting the affected factory in Mehran Town, said that the incident was tragic and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday while visiting the affected factory in Mehran Town, said that the incident was tragic and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident.

"We are saddened by the tragedy and all investigation will be carried out from all aspects. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims," he said while addressing a press conference on the tragic incident in Korangi district and visiting the affected factory in Mehran Town.

He said that the fire was reported to the fire brigade at 10:09 a.m. and the crew left at 10:10 a.m. All measures were taken, but the difficulty came because there was probably of no emergency exit.

He said that 21 people were working on the first floor at the time of the fire, police and fire brigade personnel were investigating the matter, report will be shared with the media.

When Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab reached Mehran Town, Deputy Commissioner Korangi District briefed him that the fire was brought under control in time, cooling process has been completed and 17 bodies were recovered from the affected factory.

Later, the administrator reached Jinnah Hospital Karachi and inquired about the health of injured persons.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the management of Jinnah Hospital to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Talking to the injured and caregivers, he said that we share their grief equally and Sindh government was with them in the hour of grief.

On this occasion, the doctors said that one of the two injured has been given first aid and the other was being treated.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab reached the mortuary of Jinnah Hospital and met the families of the victims and said that the government would extend all possible help to the families.

