UrduPoint.com

Admin Karachi Vows To Resolve Issues Of City On Priority Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

Admin Karachi vows to resolve issues of city on priority basis

Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that administering a city like Karachi was an honour as well as challenge for him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that administering a city like Karachi was an honour as well as challenge for him.

"I was criticized even before assuming the charge. I don't have experience of local bodies but my intentions are clear," the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing the 60th Annual function of English Speaking Union of Paksitan here as a Chief Guest.

ESUP's Kaleem Imam, Afshan Lalani and others welcomed Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his arrival. Diplomats of different countries and members of civil society were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that he grew up in Karachi, adding that he would work for betterment of the city without indulging in any controversy.

"This is my city and I love this city and country." Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there were many issues faced by the people of Karachi but he would rather focus in finding solutions for the problems.

He said that Karachi faced issues of water, sewerage, transport and others, vowing to resolve these issues on priority basis.

The Administrator appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in its efforts for betterment of the city.

"Being one of the biggest cities of the world Karachi faces severe issues. I will try my best to resolve these issues at the earliest," he added.

On the occasion, the Administrator was given a shield by English Speaking Union of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Water Civil Society Turkish Lira Government Best Love

Recent Stories

1500 STIs to be recruited in Sialkot : Minister

1500 STIs to be recruited in Sialkot : Minister

3 minutes ago
 Kamayab Jawan programme paves way for socio-econom ..

Kamayab Jawan programme paves way for socio-economic uplift of youth

3 minutes ago
 At Least 15 People Injured in Explosion Outside Ka ..

At Least 15 People Injured in Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

5 minutes ago
 At Least Two People Killed in Explosion Outside Ka ..

At Least Two People Killed in Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

5 minutes ago
 National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to s ..

National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to submit details of FIRs, complai ..

5 minutes ago
 VC UoB emphasis on self accountability to eradicat ..

VC UoB emphasis on self accountability to eradicate corruption

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.