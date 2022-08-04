UrduPoint.com

Admin Kemari Directs Officials To Provide Better Facilities To Mourners

Published August 04, 2022

Admin Kemari directs officials to provide better facilities to mourners

Administrator district Kemari Faiz Muhammad Shaikh on Thursday directed the officials concerned to provide all possible facilities to the mourners during Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator district Kemari Faiz Muhammad Shaikh on Thursday directed the officials concerned to provide all possible facilities to the mourners during Muharram.

He said this during inspection of the Imambargah and procession route in the Keamari zone, said a statement.

He directed the officials on the spot that arrangements should be made as soon as possible by utilizing all available resources to provide the best facilities to the mourners during Muharram.

"In the process of providing facilities, any kind of negligence and carelessness will not be tolerated," he warned.

The officers present on the occasion informed the administrator about the details of the arrangements made during Muharram.

