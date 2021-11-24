Admin Korangi directs strict action against encroachments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator DMC Korangi Sajida Qazi Wednesday said that illegal constructions and encroachments would not be allowed on government land, streets and footpaths.

She said this while chairing a meeting of the departmental heads at her office here.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite campaign against the encroachments and ensure absolute removal of the same.

He also asked the heads of different departments of the DMC Korangi to submit reports regarding last three months performance of their respective departments.