Admin Launches Grand Anti-encroachment Operation In Gujar Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Tehsil Administration Gujar Khan under its ongoing grand anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday carried out operation and removed encroachments from different commercial areas of the town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ):

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had launched a grand anti-encroachment operation to clear roads of commercial areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had launched a grand anti-encroachment operation to clear roads of commercial areas.

The administration today removed encroachments from Railway Road, Gujar Khan General Bus Stand, London Plaza, Underpass and other areas.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

