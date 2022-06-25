UrduPoint.com

Admin Launches Operation Against Illegal Hydrants; Seals 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 08:13 PM

The authorities concerned on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Saturday launched an operation against illegal hydrants and sealed 15 in different areas

According to a WASA spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Saddar, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) jointly launched an operation against illegal hydrants and conducted raids in Adiala Road, Dahgal and Gorakhpur areas. More than 15 illegal hydrants were sealed while their motors and pumps were also confiscated.

He informed that the water supply to thousands of inmates in Adiala Jail was also affected due to illegal hydrants.

The operation was led by AC, Saddar, Abdul Rehman, while Deputy Director WASA, Rana Shams-ur-Rehman, Chaudhry Akmal and Town Officer of MCR, Rafaqat Gondal took part in the operation and the illegal hydrants were sealed with the help of police.

The illegal hydrants were not only selling polluted water to the citizens at exorbitant prices, but they did not even get any registration from the authorities concerned, he added.

The AC informed that the illegal hydrants were causing shortage of ground water in these areas and creating problems for the residents. The illegal hydrants were also selling water on exorbitant rates, he added.

The owners of such illegal water hydrants would not be allowed to exploit the situation and supply water to the citizens at exorbitant rates. The owners have also been directed to get registered their hydrants immediately, he added.

