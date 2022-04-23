Admin lays foundation stone for monuments, roads to be built at Rs 2.5 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of monuments and adjoining roads at Benazir Bhutto Park and Hussaini Chowk, which would be completed at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion.

The Administrator laid the foundation stone on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony of Sports Complex at Star Ground, Sherpao Colony, Malir, said a statement.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister Sajid Jokhio, Member National Assembly Agha Rafiullah, Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Alam Jamoat and Project Director Neighborhood Scheme Nazir Memon also addressed.

PPP District Malir District Administrator Riaz Khatri, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Municipal Commissioner Malir and other officials were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that three stadiums and a modern sports complex would be constructed in the 20-acre Star Ground and roads around the sports complex would also be constructed.

He said"Benazir Bhutto Park is also being constructed to provide recreational facilities to the people of the area, which will provide play area for children, separate area for women, jogging track, walking track and other facilities." He said that a monument would be set up at Hussaini Chowk which would be the hallmark of Sherpao Colony.

"Positive change is visible and playgrounds and open spaces are being preserved," he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that Chief Minister Sindh had visited the area few months back and the leadership here had asked him to save the land.

Today we laid the foundation stone of sports complex here and for that he pays tribute to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the people of the backward areas should also get the same facilities as the people of the developed areas.

"The demand made by the area people from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being fulfilled one by one," he said.

"Development work is underway on Mehran Highway, he added.

He said"Driving license office is set up in Malir so that the people here do not have to go far to get driving license."He said that all the three projects would be completed by December 31 this year.

Responding to a question on the occasion, the Administrator Karachi said"Some people have tried to disrupt the ongoing development work in Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road Saddar but this work will be completed immediately after Eid."