LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator, Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) has directed the officers to make strict security arrangement in the city during Muharram to avert any untoward incident.

This he said, while presiding over a meeting held here today to review the arrangements for Muharram, which was attended by Chief Municipal Commissioner LMC, officials of union committees, Ulemas, Police officials, Municipal officers and other officers.

He directed the municipal officers to make better cleanliness arrangements and give special attention to streetlights.

Ulema's on the occasion assured their full cooperation to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Administrator, Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) alongwith the Officials of Municipal Corporation, visited the special routes of mourning processions in connection with the ensuing holy month of Muharram in Larkana city.

He directed the officials to take immediate steps for the removal of building material / garbage from the main roads and especially routes of Muharam-ul-Haram processions.

He also directed Municipal Officer (infrastructure) to fix the cover on open main holes (chambers) and Anti-Encroachment Officer was also directed for removal of temporary encroachment immediately.